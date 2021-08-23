Albany police investigating suspicious death, two weekend shootings

Aug. 23—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is looking into three weekend cases, including the death of a woman whose body was discovered on West Highland Avenue, and two shootings.

Officers were dispatched at 9:57 a.m. Saturday to the 900 block of West Highland Avenue, where they found the partially dressed body of 30-year-old Kadeshia Tell.

Tell's body was sent to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation laboratory for examination on Sunday.

"Right now, we're waiting on the autopsy report," Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said during a telephone interview on Monday. "They're doing the autopsy in the morning. They may give me some preliminary results tomorrow."

The results should indicate whether Tell was the victim of a sexual assault and perhaps determine the cause of death, unless the case depends on toxicology results, which could take a couple of months, the coroner said.

"It could be a number of things," he said. "We just have to work all that out."

Police have listed Tell's death as suspicious.

At 1:13 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to 600 Pinson Road to investigate a shooting. Officers found Devin Green, 22, lying in a ditch with a gunshot wound.

Green told police that while walking he heard gunshots and then felt a sharp pain in his right side before he fell to the ground. He reported that he did not know who shot him and there were no suspects.

At about 12:38 a.m. Saturday, Anastasia Allen was struck in the left hand by a bullet after shots were fired outside the Havana Lounge at 234 W. Broad Ave.

Allen, 21, told police that she was standing outside the front entrance and observed several men exit the building and walk across the 200 block of Broad Avenue just before she heard three to four gunshots.

Allen was not able to identify the people who left the lounge, police said.