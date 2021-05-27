Albany police makes second arrest in May 13 slaying

Alan Mauldin Author email, The Albany Herald, Ga.
·1 min read

May 27—ALBANY — A Wednesday shooting at Cromartie Beach is among three active May gun violence cases under investigation by the Albany Police Department, including a May 13 homicide in which two arrests have been made.

Montrell Hodge, 30, was shot multiple times during a reported robbery attempt.

Police were dispatched at about 12:29 p.m. to 2020 North Riverview Circle about the shooting. There, Hodge reported that he was driving a Dodge Caliber in the 1600 block of Cromartie Beach Drive when two unknown males tried to rob him.

He was shot in the left wrist by one of the suspects, police said. Officers also recovered an empty .25-caliber handgun from Hodge's pants pocket at the time.

Hodge told police that he was attempting to sell marijuana at the time of the attempted robbery.

Police responding at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday to 1712 Melrose Drive found 19-year-old Jeremiah Moore with a gunshot wound to the side.

Moore would only tell officers that he was shot while driving a 2015 Ford Fusion in "an unknown area of Westwood." Officers searched the area but did not find evidence of a shooting scene, police said.

There were no known witnesses or suspects in the case.

Also on Wednesday, APD arrested a second suspect in the May 13 slaying of Malik Ford.

Kadafi Simone Brown was taken into custody after police had enlisted the public's help in locating him earlier in the week.

Brown, 18, and Jakobe King, 17, who was arrested earlier, are charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection with Ford's death.

