New Albany Police officer shot, suspect in custody

May 30—NEW ALBANY — A suspect is in custody after a New Albany Police officer was shot Tuesday.

Late Tuesday afternoon Mayor Jeff Gahan identified New Albany Police Cpl. Andrew Byrne as the officer who was shot. Gahan said in a post on the city's Facebook page that Byrne is "in good spirits."

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said the officer was taken to University of Louisville hospital with injuries believed to be "non-life-threatening."

The suspect, who was later identified by Chief Bailey as Barry Sowders, 29, of New Albany, was also taken to the hospital after being arrested. Sowders has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and resisting law enforcement. He is awaiting extradition back to Indiana.

Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting which occurred in the area of 15th and Market streets in New Albany and their findings will be sent to the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office.

"The incident started this morning when there was a reported shooting at a female subject," said ISP Public Information Officer Carey Huls. "That subject reported she'd been shot at. At that time officers took that information and attempted to locate the subject in the shooting."

Huls said there was a brief foot chase after police located the suspect.

"At that time the suspect fired at an officer, striking that officer," Huls said. "The officer returned fire and struck the suspect. The suspect escaped to a nearby residence...he was taken into custody and rushed to the hospital."

Huls said police from the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Clarksville, Jeffersonville, ISP and Louisville Metro all responded to the shooting.

New Albany resident Gordon Tretter said the officer was shot near his backyard.

"I saw the incident after the officer was down," Tretter said, adding he's a retired U.S. Navy medic and helped police get the officer to a vehicle to transport him to the hospital.