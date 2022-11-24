Albany police report fatal shooting, armed robbery

Nov. 24—ALBANY — Albany police reported a fatal shooting and an armed robbery this week as gun violence continues to plague the city.

An Albany Police Department news release said Larry Calloway, 39, of Albany was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the 800 block of Seventh Ave., when police responded to a reported shooting Wednesday around 12:34 a.m.

Investigators are asking any neighbors in the vicinity with surveillance video to contact them, as this incident remains under investigation.

An individual who called police at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday said he was the victim of an armed robbery at his residence on the 500 block of Flint Ave. The victim said he invited suspects David Sweat, 24, Joshua Hutto, 39, and an unknown female into his apartment.

Once in the apartment, the victim said he was asked by the suspects why he kept calling the police on a wanted person. The victim said that Sweat pointed a shotgun at him and demanded his wallet, cellphone and vehicle keys.

The victim said Sweat threatened to shoot him, but the shotgun jammed. All three suspects left the apartment and attempted to take the victim's vehicle. The victim was able to leave the residence without further incident.

The suspects were seen leaving the scene on video surveillance in a white in Toyota Camry.

During the course of the investigation, officers were able to locate and identify the third suspect as Linda Presson, aka Lexi Suggs. After being interviewed, Hutto was charged with armed robbery and entering an auto. Sweat and Presson were charged with armed robbery. All three suspects were transported to the Dougherty County Jail.

Anyone with any information about these incidents can contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.