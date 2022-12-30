Albany police report shooting at 2415 West Apartments

Dec. 30—ALBANY — Albany police said an Albany man was injured after he and a suspect exchanged gunfire at the 2415 West Apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

According to an Albany Police Department news release, APD officers responded to 2415 Dawson Road after receiving a report of a shooting incident around 1:30 p.m. A male victim told officers that several males drove up to his apartment in a white vehicle.

The victim said that one suspect knocked on his door and asked for someone named "Tay." The victim told the suspect that he didn't know of anyone by that name, and he told police the suspect began to back up with his hand in his waistband as if he had a weapon. The victim said he started running.

The suspect and victim started shooting at each other, and the victim was hit by gunshots. He went to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for his wounds.

The victim told officers that the suspect and others in the vehicle were wearing masks over their faces, but one of the males had long dreadlocks.

Anyone has any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.