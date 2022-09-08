Albany police request information in abduction and homicide case

Sep. 8—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public's help in solving the month-old abduction and brutal killing of a 45-year-old woman whose body was found in the backyard of a West Residence Avenue home.

Police said that Shannon Hammock's body was found at about 8 a.m. on Aug. 13, the morning after she was abducted from another residence.

"She was beaten severely," Investigator Terrance Bryant said. "The result was she was left in someone's yard deceased."

Bryant declined to give the address from which Hammock was abducted but said she was sleeping at a location other than her residence. The death is not considered to have been a case of domestic violence, he said, but he did not comment on a possible motive for the slaying.

"We believe the homicide occurred at the location where she was discovered," Bryant said.

The investigator confirmed that police have identified a "person of interest" in the case, but additional information is needed.

"We are today seeking the public's assistance in solving this case," he said. "We here at the Albany Police Department cannot solve these crimes without help from the public. We're trying to get as much information as we can."

The investigator encouraged anyone with information, no matter how trivial, to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477), or call the police department at (229) 431-2100.