Albany police request public's help to reduce car break-ins

Jan. 19—ALBANY — Whether the theft of a gun or laptop from a car stems from gang activity or a passerby who notices valuables and helps himself, those crimes of opportunity are something Albany police are trying to prevent.

It's no secret that groups target such easily accessible loot; thieves pull on door handles and help themselves to whatever is inside, and if the keys are inside will also take the vehicle for a joyride down the block or across town, Albany Police Department Cpl. Dillard Glover said.

While no neighborhood is safe from such thefts, there are some targets that are more attractive than others.

"The reality is this happens all over town," Glover said. "It's happening in every neighborhood. Apartment complexes are a big draw. You go to an apartment complex, and you have hundreds of cars.

"You can really cover a lot of ground. You have a lot of handles you can pull and see if there's something inside they want. The car break-ins are very much a crime of opportunity. The thing we're having is groups roaming through some neighborhoods."

In statistics compiled last year, the department noted that nearly one in four car break-ins resulted in the theft of a firearm. And those firearms often end up in the hands of gang members or being used in other crimes such as armed robberies or shootings.

The department is urging residents to help them by reporting suspicious activities or crimes in progress immediately.

"If you see something, say something," Glover said.

Individuals can report those activities anonymously and not have an officer come to the door.

In some neighborhoods, residents fear retaliation for getting involved, Glover said. That fear is understandable, and that's why identities will be protected when requested.

To report a crime in progress, residents can call 911 or, to report suspicious activity, the non-emergency APD number at (229) 431-2132.

Residents often have a feeling that something is not right, such as a person who is out of place in the neighborhood, and such reports can allow officers to respond and make contact with a suspect while in the act.

One thing Glover urged people not to do is to confront someone who may be engaged in criminal activity.

Camera surveillance has shown "people pulling on door handles with one hand with a gun in the other," he said. "It's never safe to go out and confront somebody face to face. You don't know what they're capable of doing."

Finally, another way Glover said the public can assist is by always recording serial numbers to keep in a safe place. That way, if a gun or cellphone is stolen, the owner can be located if the item is recovered.

The same holds true for valuables such as televisions inside a residence.

"Police can't be everywhere all the time," Glover said. "We need the community's help, so when they see those things they need to report it. They can call the police, give a description of what they're seeing to the dispatcher."