Albany police respond to Friday-night shooting death

Apr. 1—ALBANY — Kaleb Brown, 18, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a firearm, and tampering with evidence in the shooting death Friday of Keshawn Hunt, 17. Brown was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Albany Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of WillowWood Drive in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Hunt with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

This incident, which was the fifth homicide in Albany this year and the third in the last several days, remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.