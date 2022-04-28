Albany police respond to robbery call

Apr. 28—ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to a robbery by force call on the 1200 block of West Waddell Avenue around 9:01 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.

The victim told officers that two male juveniles approached him and took his phone and his school issued Wi-Fi router. The victim said one of the suspects held him down while the other checked his pockets. The victim, who was uninjured, said he did not know the suspects.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with credible information about this incident is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the APD at (229) 431-2100.