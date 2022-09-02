Albany police respond to Thursday-afternoon shooting

Sep. 2—ALBANY — Police are searching for an Albany man in connection to a shooting on the 100 block of North Street Thursday afternoon.

According to an Albany Police Department report, Dlaryon Poole, 22, and Isreal Jones, 17, met up with Jaylon Williams, 26, over a dispute on social media. The three were in dispute over a Facebook post Williams' girlfriend made about Williams physically abusing her. Poole and Williams both fired shots at each other. Williams and Poole were injured and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Jones fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger after taking Poole to the hospital. The pair's conditions is not known at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jones is encouraged to contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.