Albany police search for murder suspect; man arrested for raping his elderly mother-in-law

Jan. 28—ALBANY — One Albany man is being sought on murder charges and another has been arrested for rape, Albany police officials said in separate news releases.

Anthony Manriquez, 17 is wanted for murder and other charges related to the shooting death Friday of Jerri Dudley, 48, while 64-year-old Victor Washington has been rrested and charged with raping his 79-year-old mother-in-law.

Albany Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting incident at 2706 N. Slappey Blvd. at the Sunrise Inn before 11 a.m. Friday.

They found Dudley with fatal gunshot wounds to the head.

Based on witness statements and evidence, APD officers identified the shooting suspect as Manriquez. Anyone with information as to the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Washington, meanwhile, was arrested on rape charges in an incident that happened last week on the 2200 block of Heather Drive. The suspect is now in the Dougherty County Jail.