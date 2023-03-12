Albany police search for suspect who shot up convenience store

Mar. 12—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the public's assistance in locating Abrams Jonathan Brown, who is wanted on six counts of reckless conduct, one count of possession of a firearm during certain crimes and two counts of criminal trespass.

Brown, 19, whose last known address is on the 200 block of Whitehead Drive in Albany, is described by police as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 137 pounds.

Brown is wanted for an incident that occurred on March 4. An APD news release says he was seen on surveillance footage running in and out of Brothers Convenience Store at 1104 Newton Road in Albany and shooting a handgun. Police say Brown placed the customers in the store's parking lot and the customers in the store in danger, based on his actions.

Brown also caused damage to a store window and to a customer's vehicle that was in the parking lot.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.