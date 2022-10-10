Albany police seek aggravated battery suspect

Oct. 10—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community's assistance with locating Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as "Corey Hightower," 34, who is wanted for aggravated battery.

Hightower's last-known address is the Luxury Inn, 201 Thornton Dive in Albany.

Albany police in a news release described Hightower as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 154 pounds.

Anyone who has information on Hightower's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431- 2100.