Albany police seek armed robbery, sexual battery suspects

Apr. 26—ALBANY — Two gunshot victims from a Monday accident scene are suspects in an armed robbery, with one in custody and police seeking the second.

Albany police who were dispatched to Radium Springs Road and East Oglethorpe Boulevard to a call of a shooting located a car there that had been wrecked. Two female passengers in the car told police that someone fired shots at them.

Steven John Weaver, who had a gunshot wound, was at the scene and was identified as one of the robbery suspects, police said. A second suspect had been transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Weaver, 18, was charged with armed robbery, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Additional arrests are expected, said police, who ask anyone with information about the case to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or police investigators at (229) 431-2100.

Police are also looking to locate Christian Kyle Lewis in an unrelated case.

Lewis, 24, is wanted on charges of sexual battery and stalking. Lewis is accused of touching a woman's buttocks as she was entering her car in a parking lot and then following her when she drove away.