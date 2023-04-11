Albany police seek assistance in domestic violence cases

Apr. 11—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking help in locating two suspects in unrelated domestic violence cases.

Donterrious Dontae Gordon, 36, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault.

He is accused of firing a weapon at the mother of his child during an incident on Feb. 14 and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Dacy Demond Robinson Jr., 25, is wanted on charges of criminal trespass, battery, cruelty to children and probation violation.

Police said that Demond injured the mother of his 1-year-old child during a fight in the presence of the child.

Police ask that anyone with information about these cases contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or the police department at (229) 431-2100.