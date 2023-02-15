Albany police seek assistance in locating shooting suspect

Feb. 15—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating Eric Keith Brown Jr., wanted in a November 2022 shooting that left one man and a 1-year-old child wounded, with a warning issued to those who may encounter him.

"Brown is considered armed and dangerous," a police news release said. "Do not approach; call police."

The suspect is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, cruelty to children and possession of a firearm, police said.

His last known address was Parker Road in Sumner. The shooting occurred on Nov. 11, 2022, in the 500 block of Swift Street.

Police ask anyone with information to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or (229) 431-2100.