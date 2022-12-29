Albany police seek burglary suspect

Dec. 29—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking help in locating a suspect in a recent burglary.

Police identified the suspect as James Aaron Davis, whose last known address was in the 1700 block of Jones Avenue. Davis is accused of entering a residence at 1703 Jones Ave. and taking a television, food and hair clippers.

He is described as 5-feet tall and weighs about 188 pounds, police said.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or the police department at (229) 431-2100.