Albany police seek help in finding wanted fugitive

Apr. 2—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the public's assistance in locating Ja'Kobe Shad Andrews.

Andrews, 19, is wanted on charges of terroristic threats and acts.

Andrews is 5-foot-6 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. His last Known address is the 400 block of Eagle Springs Way, Stone Mountain, Ga.

Anyone who has information regarding this person should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.