Albany police seek help in finding suspect

Nov. 29—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community's help in locating a wanted suspect.

Melvin James Mango, 43, is wanted on aggravated assault, firearm; possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and criminal trespass charges. He is described by police as a 44-year-old male who is 5-feet-9 and weighs 144 pounds. He is 44 years old.

Anyone who has information regarding this individual or his whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.