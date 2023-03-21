Albany Police seek help in solving pair of March 18 slayings

Mar. 21—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department has identified a "person of interest" in one of two fatal shootings that occurred on March 18 and is seeking information from the public in the second slaying in which a couple were both shot when they were caught in the crossfire of an apparent shootout.

Claudarius Ceasar, 18, dies after he was shot in the neck at about 1:20 a.m., police said. Shamya Haynes reported that she and Ceasar were living in the residence on the 1500 block of Whiting Avenue and that she had told him to go outside to smoke.

After Ceasar went outside, she told police, she heard gunshots. Prior to the shooting, Haynes had asked a male acquaintance to vent about her relationship issues with Ceasar.

During a Monday news conference, Albany Police Chief Michael Persley identified the person of interest as Michael Jerome Jackson, 23, and asked for help in locating him.

The chief did not identify Jackson as a suspect but said that police want to speak to him.

The second March 18 shooting occurred at about 8:42 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street where Antwon Penn and Courtney Duncan Penn were both shot.

"Based on information, there were several subjects who were shooting at each other and the Penns were caught in the crossfire," Persley said.

When officers arrived, they found a Nissan Altima that had been struck by multiple bullets, with Courtney Penn lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and arm. Antwon Penn, who was driving the car, received a fatal gunshot to the head, police said.

Courtney Penn told police that the couple was in the area to pick up a family member from a dance and as they turned onto South Cleveland Street, she heard gunfire.

Persley urged anyone with information to contact police.

Individuals with information on either case can contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or the police department at (229) 431-2100.

The two slayings that occurred the same day were the third and fourth fatal shootings in the city for 2023.

"I will say that when we're looking at the challenges in our community, this type of violence has no place," Persley said. "We have a segment of our community who have no trouble using guns to settle (things). Apparently there is a love of violence and this love of violence is causing the loss of lives."