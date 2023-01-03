Albany police seek man wanted in hammer attack on girlfriend

Jan. 3—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking a suspect who is accused of beating a woman in the head with a hammer and trying to set her residence on fire. He is wanted on aggravated assault, arson and other charges.

Police identified the suspect as Charlie Brown Jr., whose last known address was in the 2700 block of West Oakridge Drive.

Brown, 48, is accused of beating his girlfriend in the head with a hammer and attempting to burn down her house. The victim's children were present at the time of the assault.

Brown has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, arson and cruelty to children.

Police ask anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts to call Albany Aare Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or Albany police at (229) 431-2100.