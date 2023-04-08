Albany police seek men wanted for questioning in assault case

Apr. 8—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating two individuals wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault case that is under investigation.

John Gary Price, 42, has active arrest warrants for theft by taking, probation violation and failure to appear, police said.

The second man identified by police is Dusty Nicole Duckworth, 47.

The last known address for both is the 100 block of Cypress Lane in Leesburg.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident or the men's whereabouts call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or (229) 431-2100.