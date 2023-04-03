Albany police seek 'person of interest' in apparent drive-by shooting

Apr. 3—ALBANY — Albany police are searching for Jokobe Lewon Brown, 23, of Albany as a person of interest in the weekend shooting of an Albany woman.

Lenora Davis, 61, told officers that she was shot while sleeping at her home on the 1800 block of Melrose Drive Sunday. Davis was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition, an APD news release said. Police said the incident appears to be a drive-by shooting.

Brown, who is described by APD as being 5-feet-6 tall and weighing 155 pounds, is said to be driving a gray 2015 Honda Accord with Georgia tag number RYV 4639.

Police said Brown, who is being sought on possible aggravated assault charges, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.