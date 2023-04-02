Albany police seek public's help in locating suspects

Apr. 1—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the public's help in locating three suspects with outstanding arrest warrants or who are being sought for questioning in criminal cases.

Travonta Morgan, 37, who is wanted for questioning in a child abuse case, also has two active warrants for failure to appear and probation violation.

The last known address for Morgan, who is described by police as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 172 pounds, is the 1300 block of West Whitney Avenue in Albany

Kirk Slade Jr., 40, is wanted on two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree. Slade's last known address is on the 1000 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive in Albany

Tray'Veon Day'Shawn Westbrook, 19, is wanted on felony entering auto warrants.

Listed by police as 5-foot-10 and weighing 153 pounds, Westbrook's last known address is in central Albany. Police say Westbrook is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information as to the whereabouts of any of these three suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.