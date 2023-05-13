Albany police seek public's help in locating suspects

May 13—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the public's help in locating these individuals who have active arrest warrants.

Solomon Christopher Holt, 28, is wanted on aggravated assault, battery and child cruelty in the third degree warrants. Described by police as 5-foot-9 and weighing 150 pounds, Holt's last known address is on the 500 block of Willard Avenue in Albany.

Police say that, on March 23, Holt strangled his girlfriend in front of her daughter at 800 N. Jackson St.

Kwaneisha Tashiana Wright, 24, is wanted by APD for affray. At 5-foot-7 and 110 pounds, Wright's last known address is on the 900 block of Inverness Road in Albany. Police say she willfully engaged in a fight with several subjects in the parking lot of One Leaf Corner Store.

Anyone who has information regarding the above incidents or the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.