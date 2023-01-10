Albany police seek stalking suspect

Jan. 10—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect wanted on aggravated stalking charges.

De'Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is accused of contacting a victim for whom a judge had issued a protective order prohibiting such contact, according to police.

Spencer's last known address was in the 400 block of Cherry Street in Dawson.

Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or the police department at (229) 431-2100.