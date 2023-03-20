Albany police seek suspect in firearm theft case

Mar. 20—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a theft suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Scotty Tyler Jr., 19, is wanted on a charge of theft by taking a firearm, police said. He is accused in a recent case of stealing a firearm in the 700 block of West Society Avenue.

Police ask that anyone with information about Tyler's whereabouts contact Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or the police department at (229) 431-2100.