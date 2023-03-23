Albany police seek suspect wanted on firearm, assault charges

Mar. 23—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the public's assistance in locating Terrence Laquan Lockett, who is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and simple assault.

Police describe Lockett as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 149 pounds. Anyone who has information regarding Lockett's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.