Albany police seek suspect in Wednesday-morning shooting death

Nov. 30—ALBANY — The rash of holiday gun violence that has plagued the city in recent weeks continued Wednesday morning when an Albany man was shot and killed at his residence.

Albany police are searching for Gregory Williams, 35, who's been identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Leon Douglas. Douglas, 41, was reported deceased at the scene when Albany Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of University Street.

APD identified Williams as a suspect in the shooting and advised the community that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Williams is described as being 6-feet-5 and weighing 171 pounds. The department's Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect, who now is wanted on the charges of murder, home invasion, aggravated assault-firearm, and possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or Williams' whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.