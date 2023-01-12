Albany police seek suspects; father accused of injuring toddler, striking woman with car

Jan. 12—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating suspects in two assaults and a property damage case.

Kadarius Jeffery Dunlap is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault that left his daughter injured.

Dunlap, 25, is accused of fracturing the leg of his 2-year-old daughter. His last known address was on the 1500 block of North Davis Street, police said. Charges include aggravated battery (domestic violence) and cruelty to children.

In another assault case, police said that Kadijah Aailhay Green struck Jasmine Owens with a car in the presence of Owens' 6-year-old daughter.

The last known address for Green, 28, is on the 400 block of Ebony Avenue. He is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a vehicle and cruelty to children.

Sedrick Bernard Brown is wanted on a criminal damage to property charge (family violence). Brown, 49, is accused of damaging a television set belonging to his girlfriend, Charlene Moten, at their residence on the 1300 block of Waddell Avenue, police said.

In a fourth case, police are looking for Betty Sheppard Davis, 68, on charges of simple battery (family violence) and terroristic threats and acts.

Police say that Davis pushed her husband in the head during an altercation and, while holding a flower pot, said that she would "bust his (expletive) head open."