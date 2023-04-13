Albany police seek theft, fraud suspects

Apr. 13—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating suspects in two recent cases.

Pernell Devonta Roberson, 27, is wanted on charges of financial transaction card fraud, theft and transmitting explicit photos or videos. Roberson is accused of posting his ex-girlfriend's nude images on social media, police said.

In the second case, Devin Devonta Solomon, 19, is charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle.

To leave a tip about the cases, contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or the police department at (229) 431-2100.