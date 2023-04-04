Albany police seek trio of suspects
Apr. 4—ALBANY — Albany Police Department officials are seeking the public's help in locating three individuals who are wanted on a number of charges.
Rico Fields Jr. is being sought by police on charges that include:
—Aggravated assault (3 counts);
—Gang participation (6 counts);
—Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes;
—Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
—Conspiracy to commit a crime;
—Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;
—Possession of drug-related objects;
—Obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Renijah Winchester is being sought by police on charges that include:
—Simple battery (2 counts);
—Aggravated assault;
—Gang participation (4 counts);
—Conspiracy.
Rico Roberts is being sought by police on charges that include:
—Theft by taking;
—Gang participation (2 counts);
—Conspiracy.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these three is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.