Albany police seek trio of suspects

Apr. 4—ALBANY — Albany Police Department officials are seeking the public's help in locating three individuals who are wanted on a number of charges.

Rico Fields Jr. is being sought by police on charges that include:

—Aggravated assault (3 counts);

—Gang participation (6 counts);

—Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes;

—Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

—Conspiracy to commit a crime;

—Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;

—Possession of drug-related objects;

—Obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Renijah Winchester is being sought by police on charges that include:

—Simple battery (2 counts);

—Aggravated assault;

—Gang participation (4 counts);

—Conspiracy.

Rico Roberts is being sought by police on charges that include:

—Theft by taking;

—Gang participation (2 counts);

—Conspiracy.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these three is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.