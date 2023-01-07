Albany police seek two suspects in domestic violence cases

Jan. 7—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating two suspects in separate domestic violence cases.

Darrin Stevon Johnson Jr., 33, is wanted on charges of kidnapping, battery and cruelty to children.

He is accused of punching his girlfriend in the face and forcing her inside his car at gunpoint. Those acts took place in the presence of children, police said.

In the second incident, Quantavis Demetrius Walker, 22, is charged with aggravated battery (family violence).

Police said that Walker threw Kiabeia Young, the mother of his child, to the kitchen floor and punched her multiple times.

Both women were injured during the assaults.

The department requests that individuals with information about the suspects' whereabouts to contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or at (229) 432-2100.