Albany police still seeking Albany State freshman reported missing

Mar. 22—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of an Albany State University student who still has not resurfaced after being reported missing over the weekend.

Police also are seeking tips in an unrelated homicide, the second in the city in a few days time.

Tyson Evan Williams, a freshman at ASU, was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, and his family alerted police that he was missing.

Williams is 5-feet11 tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has pierced ears and lives in an apartment complex on the 400 block of East Whitney Avenue. Anyone with information about the student or his whereabouts is asked to call the police department at (229) 431-2100.

Police also are investigating the Sunday-evening fatal shooting of Jamal Tinch at 1012 Davidson St.

Tinch, 19, and 16-year Teriyanna Barber were walking toward the residence when two male assailants began shooting at them, police said. Barber was shot in the upper right thigh, but her injuries were not life-threatening. Tinch was shot in the back. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting that occurred between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said during a telephone interview

"He was shot multiple times," Fowler said. "It's sad. I don't know if it's gang-related. There are some rumors and tips, but it's still under investigation."

The fatal shooting on Sunday was the third homicide in Albany in 2021.