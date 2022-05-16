Albany police talk communication during session with news agencies

May 16—ALBANY — Looking to prevent potential for any "failure to communicate," the Albany Police Department hosted local news organizations Monday and officially introduced Sylah Ferguson, the department's public information officer since February 21.

Police Chief Michael Persley asked for ways the agency can assist reporters in their news coverage.

The chief also announced that the department hopes to have a phone app up and running in the next few months to provide information to the public in a timely manner.

"We want to provide more information quicker," Persley said.

Ferguson, an Albany State University graduate with a degree in Communications, is a Dougherty County native.

While Albany police work closely with Lee County, as well as other surrounding law enforcement agencies including those in Terrell and Worth counties, a better relationship with those outside that circle also could be a good thing, Persley said.

For one thing, criminals often move across jurisdictional boundaries in their activities, he said. As an example he noted a recent incident in which a car was stolen from the Doublegate area and taken to Mitchell County and used in crimes committed in Camilla and Pelham. During a chase by law enforcement, that stolen car was abandoned and another was stolen and driven to Albany, where it too was abandoned.

Agencies may be able to solve more crimes by sharing that information.

"My thought process is it's better to make arrests," Persley said. "It doesn't matter which department gets the credit."