Albany police want help in finding theft, fraud suspects

Dec. 20—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is asking the public and other law enforcement agencies to help locate two suspects wanted in separate criminal cases.

In one of those incidents, Kevione Robinson is accused of transferring money from a co-worker's cellphone to his cash app account when he borrowed the phone.

Robinson, 22, has been charged with criminal trespass and two counts of transaction card fraud.

Investigators also are seeking information on the whereabouts of Byron Gray.

Gray, 52, is accused of being in possession of a stolen gun. He has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

To report information about a suspect, call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477), or call police at (229) 431-2100.