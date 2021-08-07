Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARINA VILLENEUVE
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges if investigators substantiate a criminal complaint accusing the governor of groping an aide last year, the Albany County sheriff said Saturday.

Sheriff Craig Apple promised a “very comprehensive” investigation in partnership the Albany County district attorney's office, but said it would be premature to commit to a timeline or say whether Cuomo himself will be questioned.

“We have a lot of factfinding to do. We have a lot of interviews to do," Apple told reporters. "I'm not going to rush it because of who he is. And I'm not going to delay it because of who he is.”

The complaint, filed this week, is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a law enforcement agency over alleged misconduct by the Democratic governor.

The aide says Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her when they were alone in a room at the Executive Mansion last year. The woman also told investigators with the attorney general’s office that Cuomo once rubbed her rear end while they were posing together for a photo.

Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, has said the allegation was fabricated.

“He is 63 years old. He has spent 40 years in public life and for him to all of the sudden be accused of a sexual assault of an executive assistant that he really doesn’t know, doesn’t pass muster,” Glavin said.

Apple declined to release the complaint Saturday but described the allegation as “sexual in nature.” He said his office has a “proven record” of helping victims, adding he does not fear retaliation for moving forward with such a high-profile investigation.

“I'm the county sheriff. I'm not going to be intimidated. I'm not going to be coerced,” he said. “That would not play out well for anybody.”

Cuomo has faced renewed calls to step down after an independent investigation overseen by the state attorney general’s office concluded he sexually harassed 11 women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.

The attorney general’s report describes a series of times Cuomo allegedly acted inappropriately with the aide described as Executive Assistant #1, culminating with the groping encounter at the mansion in November 2020.

According to the woman, Cuomo pulled her in for a hug as she prepared to leave the governor’s office at the mansion. Told that “you’re going to get us in trouble,” Cuomo replied, “I don’t care,” and slammed the door shut. He slid his hand up her blouse, and grabbed her breast over her bra, according to her account.

“I have to tell you, it was — at the moment, I was in such shock that I could just tell you that I just remember looking down seeing his hand, seeing the top of my bra,” she told investigators.

She said she pulled away from Cuomo, telling him “You’re crazy.”

District attorneys in Manhattan, suburban Westchester, and Nassau counties and the state capital of Albany have said they asked for investigative materials from the attorney general's inquiry to see if any of the allegations could result in criminal charges.

Apple said he's also requested those materials, and spoken with Albany County District Attorney David Soares and his office. He said he hopes to meet with Soares in coming days and receive the materials in the upcoming week.

The sheriff said he will likely have the aide come in for a series of interviews at some point, but also stressed he did not want to “revictimize these victims and have them tell their story over and over again."

“I think we've all read the attorney general's report,” he said. “At this point I'm very comfortable and safe saying she is, in fact, a victim.”

Cuomo has adamantly denied touching the woman's breasts, saying “I would have to lose my mind to do such a thing.”

It was not clear Saturday why the county sheriff’s office was leading the investigation and not City of Albany police. But Apple said the complaint occurred in the city of Albany, and that the city and state capitol buildings are both located in Albany County.

“I’m the sheriff of this county and I have jurisdiction,” he said.

The sheriff said his office would decide whether to file criminal charges against Cuomo, but said he hopes to reach agreement on that decision with the district attorney first.

The state Assembly’s judiciary committee plans to meet Monday to discuss the possibility of impeachment proceedings against Cuomo. Nearly two-thirds of the legislative body have already said they favor an impeachment trial if he won’t resign.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman files criminal complaint against Cuomo

    A former employee who accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of groping her in the executive mansion in Albany has filed a criminal complaint, the Albany county sheriff’s department said Friday. The woman, whose name has not been made public, was an executive assistant who told state investigators that in one incident Cuomo groped her breast. It is the gravest of the sexual harassment allegations faced by Cuomo, whose once ascendent political career is on the brink of collapse. The former aide was one of at least 11 women who state investigators this week said were sexually harassed by Cuomo. The executive assistant told investigators that Cuomo called her to the mansion in November 2020, led her into a room, closed the door, slid his hand under her blouse and cupped her breast over her bra, according to the investigators' report, released this week by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Cuomo, who has been holed up with advisers at the governor's mansion since the report's release, has conceded that he is affectionate with people he meets, but denies wrongdoing. He is resisting widespread calls - including from U.S. President Joe Biden - to resign, and faces impeachment by state lawmakers.

  • Sheriff says he won't rush or delay Cuomo investigation 'because of who he is'

    A former executive assistant, who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her and reaching under her blouse, filed a criminal complaint against him.

  • Sheriff: Calif. town lost 'well over 100 homes'

    The Dixie Fire in far Northern California has consumed about 565 square miles, an area larger than the size of Los Angeles. The Plumas County Sheriff estimates the town of Greenville lost 'well over 100 homes.' (Aug. 6)

  • Andrew Cuomo May Have Bigger Problems Than Getting Kicked Out of Office

    An assistant who accused the governor of groping her on multiple occasions has filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff's Department

  • Aide who accused Cuomo of groping speaks out

    The woman, who has not been identified, is one of 11 accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment.

  • 'Governor who?': Quotes of the week

    The first week in August was dominated by the release of a report into sexual harassment allegedly conducted by New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the subsequent fallout. But it also saw an increasing war of words between President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, while Olympic athletes spoke about their wildly differing experiences in Japan.

  • Riot Police on Streets of Bangkok Amid Anti-Government Protest

    Anti-government protesters took to the streets of Bangkok, Thailand, on August 7.This footage, posted on August 7 by Twitter user Franc Han Shih, shows riot police walking through the city.Local news reports said police later clashed with the protesters, who were demonstrating against the government’s handling of coronavirus and its economic impact. Credit: Franc Han Shih via Storyful

  • What Gov. Andrew Cuomo's accusers felt, in their own words

    Violated, demeaned, humiliated, a horror movie: Those are some of the words 11 women used to describe how Gov. Andrew Cuomo made them feel when he touched, kissed or hugged them or asked invasive questions. Many of these women who spoke to investigators hired by the New York attorney general’s office were state employees. Others encountered Cuomo in professional settings or at public events.

  • It’s 2021 and Italian Football Is Still Racist AF

    Marco Bertorello/AFP via GettyIt’s 2021 and organizations are still willingly posting racist slanty-eyed pictures on the internet. This time, it’s the Juventus Football Club women’s team.The club, based in Turin, Italy, and who’s men’s side boasts world-famous Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, received swift condemnation after posting a tweet featuring a photo of player Cecilia Salvai wearing a cone on her head like a hat and pulling the corner of her eyes in a mocking gesture that is oft-us

  • Sheriff hails courage of woman accusing Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct

    Albany officer Craig Apple describes woman as a victim and says investigation of governor could lead to arrest The sheriff of Albany county said he was ‘very comfortable’ describing a woman who filed a criminal complaint against Andrew Cuomo as a victim. Photograph: Mary Altaffer/AP The sheriff of Albany county, New York, on Saturday repeatedly referred to a woman who filed a criminal complaint against Governor Andrew Cuomo, following her allegation of sexual misconduct, as a victim and touted h

  • Central Asian leaders worried by turmoil in Afghanistan

    Leaders from five ex-Soviet Central Asian nations on Friday voiced concern about instability possibly spilling out of Afghanistan and discussed their response to potential security threats, while Russian heavy bombers carried out practice strikes in joint drills near the Afghan border. The leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan met in Turkmenbashi on the Caspian Sea to talk about the regional challenges. “A quick settlement of the situation in Afghanistan is a key factor for preserving and strengthening security and stability in Central Asia,” the five leaders said in a statement after the talks.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell spars with CNN reporter in off-the-rails interview

    Lindell went from talking about hugging his interviewer to angrily accusing him of lying in a matter of seconds.

  • How to Watch Closing Ceremony for Tokyo Olympics

    The Games have been played, medals have been awarded and history has been made.

  • O'Neill and Goldschmidt homer, Cardinals beat Royals 4-2

    Tyler O’Neill had a career-high four hits, including a solo home run, and Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Friday night. Paul Goldschmidt also homered to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak. Ryan O’Hearn had a run-scoring triple for the Royals.

  • Watch Megan Rapinoe Casually Defy the Laws of Physics to Score This "Olimpico" Goal

    As the US Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) stormed their way to an exciting 4-3 win over Australia in the Olympic bronze medal game, we saw star striker Megan Rapinoe accomplish a rare feat. In the eighth minute, Rapinoe took a corner kick and scored what's known as an Olimpico goal, or an Olympic goal, to get the US on the board early.

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back

    A Black man in Indiana who was almost lynched by a mob of white men in the woods is now […] The post Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner devastated by his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.

  • Pam Hupp Is Not Your Typical Serial Killer––And Wow, It’s A Lot

    Pam Hupp had a normal childhood. She grew up in Dellwood, Missouri, firmly entrenched in the middle-class white Catholic suburbs: schoolteacher mom, union-man dad, third of three kids, according to Jeannette Cooperman. And she grew up to become an image of the white, suburban, middle-class mom you’d expect: frowsy blonde hair, red turtleneck, penny-pinching. But []

  • Yeonmi Park says she was robbed by three women, bystanders stopped her from calling police

    North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.