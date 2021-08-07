Albany sheriff discusses criminal complaint against Cuomo in wake of groping allegation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Denis Slattery, New York Daily News
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A criminal investigation into accusations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped a young woman working in his office is still in its early stages, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said Saturday.

Apple declined to disclose details about the probe into the Democratic governor, but said the alleged conduct is “sexual in nature” and could potentially lead to misdemeanor charges and an arrest.

The criminal investigation comes days after Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a damning report corroborating the accounts of 11 women, predominantly young staffers, who say Cuomo repeatedly subjected them to unwanted touching, kisses and inappropriate comments.

The unnamed woman who filed a complaint Thursday with the Sheriff’s Office is among those who spoke with the independent investigators working under James’ supervision.

Apple said the victim’s attorney contacted his office Thursday evening and the woman spoke with investigators for about an hour on Friday, kicking off a formal criminal probe.

“We are in the infant stages of the investigation,” Apple said. “We have lots of fact-finding to do.”

The Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with Albany County District Attorney David Soares’ office and is seeking additional information from the attorney general.

A spokesman for James said the attorney general will “cooperate fully” and “turn over all evidence related to this complainant.”

In the AG’s report, the aide accused Cuomo of reaching under her shirt and fondling her breast while they were alone at the Executive Mansion late last year.

“I have to tell you, it was — at the moment, I was in such shock that I could just tell you that I just remember looking down seeing his hand, seeing the top of my bra,” she told James’ investigators.

The woman also said it wasn’t the first time Cuomo had acted inappropriately toward her. According to the report, she detailed a pattern of predatory behavior on part of governor that included asking her probing questions about her marriage, grabbing her butt while taking a selfie and ogling her while at work.

Rita Glavin, Cuomo’s attorney, sought to counter the accusations on Friday.

“He is 63 years old. He has spent 40 years in public life and for him to all of the sudden be accused of a sexual assault of an executive assistant that he really doesn’t know, doesn’t pass muster,” Glavin said after providing a detailed timeline of the day the alleged groping took place.

James’ report has led to widespread calls for Cuomo’s resignation and placed pressure on the state Assembly, which is conducting an impeachment investigation. Dozens of Cuomo’s fellow Dems have said they would back bringing articles of impeachment against the scandal-scarred governor.

Apple repeatedly praised the women who came forward for their bravery and said his office will take any allegation seriously, regardless of who the accused may be, and said he won’t be intimidated.

“It’s obviously a high-profile investigation. I mean, it’s the governor,” Apple said. “We treat victims the same, we investigate the same. This one just has more eyes on it.

“I think we’ve all read the attorney general’s report, I think we all know what’s in it,” he added.

———

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hochul moves into spotlight as scandal roils Cuomo's reign

    As New York's lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul has spent years on the road as the friendly face of the administration, visiting the far-flung coffee shops and factory floors of each of the state's 62 counties for countless ribbon-cutting ceremonies and civic cheerleading events. Now, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo facing possible impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, her next stop may be the state Capitol of Albany. Hochul would become the state's first woman governor if Cuomo were removed from office.

  • U.S. says plot against Myanmar U.N. envoy fits 'disturbing pattern'

    The United States on Saturday condemned a thwarted plot to attack Myanmar's U.N. ambassador in New York, saying it fits a "disturbing pattern" of authoritarian leaders and their supporters seeking to persecute opponents around the world. Two Myanmar citizens have been arrested in New York state for plotting with an arms dealer in Thailand - who sells weapons to the Burmese military - to kill or injure Myanmar's U.N. ambassador, U.S. authorities said on Friday. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, who represents Myanmar's elected civilian government which was overthrown by the military in February, told Reuters on Wednesday that a threat had been made against him and U.S. authorities had stepped up his security.

  • Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red drops to $300 at Woot

    The Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red edition is down to just $300 at Woot.

  • ‘Slap in the face’: Lobbyists fume at Biden eviction reversal

    President Joe Biden’s move to reinstate a federal eviction moratorium Tuesday after letting it lapse days earlier marked a huge political loss for the National Association of Realtors and its housing industry allies.

  • The Marjorie Taylor Greene caucus goes to Liz Cheney's backyard

    The Marjorie Taylor Greene caucus goes to Liz Cheney's backyard

  • ‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Updates Health Status: “I Am Doing Great”

    Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk took to Twitter late on Friday to update fans on his health. The 58-year-old actor, who plays grifter lawyer Jimmy McGill on the Breaking Bad spinoff, is on the mend. “I am doing great. I’ve had my very own “It’s a Wonderful Life” week of people insisting I make […]

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene letter to Capitol Police: Pelosi used you as ‘political pawns’

    Escalating her war with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the one-sided investigation of the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riots at the Capitol, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene charged that the top Democrat used the U.S. Capitol Police as “political pawns” to target Republicans and smear former President Donald Trump.

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • 18 US Orthodox Jewish girls kicked off a Delta flight following a COVID-19 protocols dispute, reports say

    Dutch police were called to escort the teenagers off their flight to New York at Amsterdam after they refused to put their kosher food away.

  • Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back

    A Black man in Indiana who was almost lynched by a mob of white men in the woods is now […] The post Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner devastated by his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.

  • Pam Hupp Is Not Your Typical Serial Killer––And Wow, It’s A Lot

    Pam Hupp had a normal childhood. She grew up in Dellwood, Missouri, firmly entrenched in the middle-class white Catholic suburbs: schoolteacher mom, union-man dad, third of three kids, according to Jeannette Cooperman. And she grew up to become an image of the white, suburban, middle-class mom you’d expect: frowsy blonde hair, red turtleneck, penny-pinching. But []

  • Yeonmi Park says she was robbed by three women, bystanders stopped her from calling police

    North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.

  • Video film of mutiny by passengers at the unfair removal of two Black men from a flight

    Video shows EasyJet passengers vocally opposing the removal of two men on a flight to Spain, telling them "no, don't get off" and "sit down."

  • Oregon High School Janitor Stockpiled Weapons for Mass Shooting: Cops

    Medford Police Department/South Medford High SchoolA janitor at an Oregon high school was prepared to gun down students and teachers at the school where he worked and made detailed plans for the shooting spree, local police said Thursday. Thankfully, he turned himself in first, repentant. Kristopher Clay, the 24-year-old janitor for South Medford High School, surrendered to the Medford police department on July 20, allegedly confessing to officers he had “homicidal thoughts.” He remained in poli

  • Pot Prisoner Sentenced to Life Before Trump Pardon Is Back in Custody

    via Change.orgIn 2010, a federal judge sentenced Tony DeJohn to life plus 10 years on a nonviolent marijuana charge. Because it was DeJohn’s third conviction, the judge was required by law to impose the maximum penalty available. He was just 31 years old.Eleven years later, DeJohn, who is from Upstate New York but had been locked up in high-security facilities in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Colorado, was granted clemency by then-President Donald Trump. He was released from prison on January 20,

  • Miami car dealer rolled back 81,000 miles off odometer, cops say

    Miami-Dade police this week arrested a used car dealer who they say rolled back more than 81,000 miles from the odometer of a vehicle he sold a customer last year.

  • Murder conviction upheld for ex-Dallas police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean in his home

    Amber Guyger was convicted of murder after she mistakenly entered Botham Jean's apartment believing it was her own, and shot and killed him in 2018.

  • Keys tourists fight over woman in a wheelbarrow — then someone bit off a piece of ear

    A bunch of friends were on vacation this week in the Florida Keys. But during an early morning argument at a fancy resort just outside of Key West city limits, the party apparently went south.

  • Arizona lawmaker arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a minor in 2019

    Phoenix police would only say that they have developed "a probable cause" case against state Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete.