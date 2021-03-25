New Albany shooting victim identified

Mar. 24—NEW ALBANY — Police have identified a man found dead inside a New Albany home Tuesday as 38-year-old Joshua Gonzales, according to a news release. His cause of death has been confirmed as one or more gunshot wounds.

New Albany police responded to the 100 block of Cherry Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting, where they found the victim, according to a statement sent from the New Albany department shortly after the discovery.

It is believed that all parties have been identified and interviewed by police and that no threat to the public exists.

"Criminal investigators are continuing to investigate the details of this case," New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said in the news release. "We understand incidents such as this are concerning. Please understand the men and women of the NAPD work hard daily to ensure our community remains safe and events such as this are rare."

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.