Albany Tech to unveil updates to criminal justice program

Aug. 9—ALBANY — Albany Technical College is hitting the refresh button on its Criminal Justice Technology Program on Wednesday, and will introduce the changes during a presentation at the college.

"Program refreshes are a way that Albany Technical College introduces existing programs to the community with a new perspective and provides fresh energy to the program, creating a curiosity for those interested in a new career," college officials said in a Tuesday news release. "Technology and instruction may have often changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area."

The presentation is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Room 112 of the Freedom Hall Building.

The Criminal Justice refresh is designed to give students a solid foundation in law enforcement skills, including in the areas of law enforcement, legal systems, crime prevention, corrections and probation. The study areas cover apprehension, prosecution, defense, sentencing, incarceration and supervision of those suspected or charged with criminal offenses.

Other areas of study included with this degree include criminal law, constitutional law, ethics and cultural perspectives, and corrections.

"We try to give our students a well-rounded curriculum that will prepare them for a future in criminal justice," Lynn Miller, Albany Tech's Criminal Justice Technology Program chair, advisor and instructor. "Areas of focus include crime scene investigation, emergency vehicle operation simulation, and judgmental firearms simulation. We also have a mock courtroom here at the college so students can become comfortable in that environment."

Students pursuing a Criminal Justice Technology degree can find work in the public and private sectors, the news release said. Jobs within the criminal justice field include police officer, crime scene investigator, Drug Enforcement Administration agent and other federal agencies, homicide detective, jail screener, probation officer, narcotics officer, parole officer, state trooper, youth correctional counselor, criminal justice instructor, fingerprint technician and deputy sheriff.