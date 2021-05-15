Albany teen arrested on vehicle theft charges

The Albany Herald, Ga.
·1 min read

May 15—ALBANY — An Albany teen was arrested and transported to the Terrell County Youth Detention Center after he was identified as the driver of a stolen Jeep taken on Clark Avenue this week.

An incident report filed by the Albany Police Department indicated that a black Jeep Patriot, owned by Jared Bell, 27, was taken by "three black males" when he left the vehicle running to make a purchase in a store at 2424 Clark Ave.

Officers responded to Clark Avenue in reference to the stolen vehicle. The victim told police that he saw three black males jump into the vehicle and leave with it from the store. Around 3 p.m., the vehicle was spotted in the 500 block of Pinson Road. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver of the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle had GPS and was tracked back to the 1800 block of Seay Court, where the occupants had abandoned it.

The juvenile, 16, was taken into custody at 1800 E. Broad Ave., where he was identified as the driver. He was charged with motor vehicle theft and transported to the Terrell County RYDC.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘A Teacher’ Writer-Director Hannah Fidell Says “Intent Was To Really Show How Complicated Consent Is” – Contenders TV

    Writer-director Hannah Fidell had already made the acclaimed indie film A Teacher in 2013, but when the opportunity arose to expand the story as a television series and really bring out all its complexities, she jumped at the chance. As she said during the FX series’ panel at Deadline’s Contenders Television awards-season event, the story […]

  • When Should You Buy Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Coca-Cola HBC AG ( LON:CCH ). The company's stock saw a decent...

  • Large overnight fire causes extensive damage to historic theater in Stockton

    Large overnight fire causes extensive damage to historic theater in Stockton

  • You Can Get This Floating Grill on Amazon to Take Your BBQ on the Water

    The coolest way to make burgers and hot dogs.

  • Hundreds of bodies found buried along Indian riverbanks

    Police are reaching out to villagers in northern India to investigate the recovery of bodies buried in shallow sand graves or washing up on the Ganges River banks, prompting speculation on social media that they were the remains of COVID-19 victims. On Friday, rains exposed the cloth coverings of bodies buried in shallow sand graves on the riverbank in Prayagraj, a city in Uttar Pradesh state. Navneet Sehgal, a state government spokesman, on Sunday denied local media reports that more than 1,000 corpses of COVID-19 victims had been recovered from rivers in the past two weeks.

  • The Heat pay a 40-year-old veteran $2.5 million even though he never plays, and players think more teams should do it

    Udonis Haslem may not play much for the Heat, but he plays a huge role as a mentor and leader in the locker room.

  • 1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

    Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. “The No. 1 issue is falling,” coach Urban Meyer said Saturday.

  • Myanmar junta attacks western town that resisted coup

    The U.S. and British embassies in Myanmar expressed concern about reports of fierce government attacks on a town in western Chin state, where the ruling junta declared martial law because of armed resistance to military rule. The fighting began around 6 a.m. Saturday when government troops reinforced by helicopters began shelling the western part of the town of Mindat, destroying several homes, said a spokesman of the Chinland Defence Force. “Mindat town is now under siege and is bracing for an all-out assault by the junta troops from air and by land,” said a statement by the Chin Human Rights Organization.

  • Photos show how common baking mistakes can drastically change your chocolate-chip cookies

    From measuring flour improperly to mistaking baking powder for baking soda, there's a lot that can easily go wrong when you're baking cookies.

  • 'Donald Trump didn't need to sleep five hours a night': McCarthy says that Biden doesn't have the 'energy' of the former president

    "At no time, having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump," McCarthy said during a Fox News interview.

  • The 39 wildest national costumes from the 2021 Miss Universe pageant

    The 2021 Miss Universe National Costume Show took place on Thursday. The most daring costumes had see-through fabric and dramatic headpieces.

  • President Joe Biden has ‘short fuse’ and is ‘obsessed with detail’, aides reveal in new portrait

    ‘Quick decision-making is not Mr Biden’s style’

  • Iran helped Hamas develop missile technology used to attack Israel

    Iran has played a key role in helping the militant Palestinian group Hamas to develop the deadly weapons arsenal that has allowed it to hit targets deep inside Israel, according to Western intelligence officials. Senior Hamas commanders are believed to have made regular visits to Iran, where they have undergone training in the production and operation of sophisticated weapons systems, as well as inspecting rocket production facilities controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The IRGC’s elite Quds Force - which translates as 'Jerusalem Force' - has responsibility for Iran’s dealings with Hamas. Qassim Soleimani, the unit’s late commander, took personal charge of overseeing Hamas’s arms build-up until he was killed in a drone strike authorised by Donald Trump, the former US president, last January. Intelligence officials believe the technological assistance provided by Iran, which includes detailed advice on setting up Hamas’s own production infrastructure in Gaza, has resulted in a significant improvement in the terrorist organisation’s ability to strike targets deep within Israel. In the past few days Hamas rockets have struck major Israeli cities and towns such as Tel Aviv and Lod, and enabled Hamas to focus on particular targets, such as the country’s main Ben Gurion airport, prompting a number of major airline carriers to cancel flights as a security precaution.

  • A tiger that was missing in Houston for nearly a week has been found safe

    "I think the public thought it'd be easy to catch a tiger. But it wasn't. At all," Houston Police Cmdr. Ron Borza said.

  • GOP election official in the Arizona county targeted by ballot recount called Trump 'unhinged' and said 'we can't indulge these insane lies'

    "We can't indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country," the Maricopa County recorder said in response to Trump.

  • Bill Gates spotted for the first time since his split from Melinda in an Instagram picture with his daughter Jennifer

    The picture is the first of the Microsoft billionaire since announcing his divorce from Melinda Gates.

  • Liz Cheney says more lawmakers would have voted to impeach Trump but ‘feared for their lives’

    ‘Members of Congress aren’t able to cast votes, or feel that they can’t, because of their own security,’ Ms Cheney says

  • A Boston TV crew covering a dog theft found the missing pet and its alleged kidnapper, and caught it all on camera

    A reporter and cameraman spotted a dog that looked suspiciously similar to the missing pup they were supposed to be reporting on.

  • Mom Raised Thousands for Daughter’s ‘Terminal Illness.’ But It Was All Fake, Officials Say.

    FacebookFor the past three years, 11-year-old Rylee Abbuhl had been working with a counselor to “process her own death” after being repeatedly told she had an incurable medical condition that could cause her central nervous system to fail.While grappling with the reality that she could never play college softball for Notre Dame or enter high school, Rylee was also capturing national attention.Her plight earned her and her mom tickets to Sea World, made her the guest of honor at a Texas A&M softball game, and raised thousands of dollars.“At this point, the doctors are focused on Rylees quality of life versus quantity of life. To meet Rylee in any setting is to love her, she is a friend to all and her sense of humor will have you laughing until it hurts,” a GoFundMe titled “calling all Rylee’s Warriors” states. “Unfortunately, Rylees health continues to decline and although she continues to fight this courageous fight she not only needs prayers but she needs her mom. Please help show your support.”But local authorities in Canton, Ohio revealed this week that Rylee is not sick—and her mother, Lindsey Abbuhl, made it all up to fund trips, their house, and other expenses for years.U.S. Marshal Framed Ex-GF as Rape Predator, Had Her Jailed for Months: Docs“There is no evidence to support [the] mother’s claim that Rylee is terminally ill,” says a neglect and abuse complaint, filed in Family Court this week by the Stark County Division of Children Services and obtained by the Canton Repository. The complaint noted that a medical professional reviewed all of Rylee’s medical records and found no illness.The shock revelation prompted the Stark County Sheriff’s Office to remove Rylee from her mother’s home and open an investigation into allegations Abbuhl used her daughter for personal gain.After temporarily placing Rylee with a family friend, a Stark County Family Court Judge on Friday placed her with her dad, Jamie Abbuhl, who had been increasingly concerned about his ex-wife’s claims about their daughter. Lindsey Abbuhl, 34, has not been charged with any crime.“If she needed my heart, I’d give it to her today,” Jamie Abbuhl told the Repository. “As far as her going to die... no.”Abbuhl did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Saturday.News reports show Rylee received national attention for her illness, including a personalized video message from pro softballers like Sierra Romero. In a March 1 interview with News Talk 1480 WHBC, Abbuhl said that 25 colleges and universities had reached out to Rylee to show their support.The most amazing young woman we’ve ever met! Rylee Abbuhl!! pic.twitter.com/2qMq1DxYqx— Walsh Softball (@WalshUSoftball) February 26, 2021 She even threw the first pitch for a Feb. 16 rival game between Walsh University and Malone University after meeting team members and coaches.The opportunity to pitch—which Rylee told FOX 8 was her “favorite part” of the game—was especially meaningful since she was apparently forced to stop playing last year as her condition supposedly worsened.“Her doctors were concerned that the sport was a little bit too physical for her with her medical condition. So we had to make the tough decision last year that she was going to walk away and not be able to play anymore,” her mom told FOX 8.The same day, Abbuhl told the Repository her daughter had “two months” to live, according to the outlet.Abbuhl often posted on social media about her daughter’s illness—and fundraisers to help cover expenses. In several posts, she mentions hospital stays with Rylee.“I’m looking for a place for a party, that doesn't have restrictions [on] the amount of people due to covid. We want to make Rylee's birthday party super special this year - and need room to have all of her family, friends, and supporters there,” Abbuhl wrote in a February 28 Facebook post.About a month later, Abbul posted about a “Rylee Warriors” youth softball “benefit” tournament that took place between April 30 and May 2. “All proceeds will be going to Rylee Abbuhl and her family for medical and living expenses,” the post said.According to the Repository, the neglect and abuse complaint stated that, despite Abbuhl’s insistence her daughter was sick, Rylee’s counselor found out this year that the girl was healthy.“[Lindsey Abbuhl] also told the counselor, who is going on maternity leave, that Rylee may not be alive when the counselor returns," the complaint states.The Repository added that they had received several questions about Rylee’s illness from readers. They asked Abbuhl for the girl’s medical records but were denied. Abbuhl also previously told the Repository that she had former friends who were trying to cast doubt on her daughter’s illness to disparage them.“She has a whole team of doctors [at Akron Children’s Hospital] working on her,” Abbuhl previously told the outlet, adding that the root of Rylee’s illness was unknown. “That’s sad people have to cause drama. Rylee sits in during her [doctor] appointments; she knows what’s happening to her. So calling me a liar is calling her a liar.”Abbuhl also detailed Rylee’s illness to News Talk 1480 WHBC, stating that Rylee started having medical issues “four years ago” and began seeing a neurologist two years later to look at her issues “as a whole.” Abbuhl said that after countless MRIs, CT scans, and speed studies, doctors discovered that “Rylee’s central nervous system does not work correctly.”When authorities confronted Abbuhl on Thursday, she allegedly denied making up her daughter’s medical condition. After that, authorities immediately removed Rylee for her own safety, the Repository reported.Rylee will now stay with her father until a hearing next month. Lindsey had been awarded sole custody following her 2017 divorce but Stark County Family Court Judge Rosemarie Hall on Friday had to supersede the custody agreement.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • AOC said Marjorie Taylor Greene is 'deeply unwell' after a video of Greene taunting her through a letterbox resurfaced

    The 2019 video emerged after Marjorie Taylor Greene hounded AOC in the halls of Congress. It shows Greene haranguing AOC through her letterbox.