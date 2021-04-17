Albany teen's infant homicide case to continue in adult court, Green County judge rules

Jonah Beleckis, The Janesville Gazette, Wis.
·4 min read

Apr. 16—ALBANY — A 16-year-old Green County boy charged with fatally shooting his newborn daughter in January will not have his case moved to juvenile court, a judge ruled Friday.

After hearing from several witnesses, Judge Thomas Vale ruled that Logan T. Kruckenberg-Anderson of Albany will continue with his case in adult court, denying a request from the teen's lawyers.

Vale decided that the defense did not meet its burden to prove that Kruckenberg-Anderson would not receive "adequate" treatment in the adult system, among other elements the defense needed to prove.

Kruckenberg-Anderson has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in connection with the death of his daughter, Harper, shortly after she was born Jan. 5.

Prosecutors accuse the boy of taking Harper into the snowy woods and shooting her because he and the girl's mother, also in her teens, did not want to keep her, according to the criminal complaint. The girl's mother told police, however, that they had only discussed dropping her off for something like adoption.

Witnesses brought in by the defense and prosecution discussed psychological evaluations of Kruckenberg-Anderson, as well as what treatment options would be available to him in the juvenile and adult correctional systems.

The prosecution also brought in special agents with the state Department of Justice, who showed several messages shared between Kruckenberg-Anderson and the child's mother in which they discussed topics such as abortion and adoption.

At times, Kruckenberg-Anderson mentioned killing the child.

"Either way we aren't keeping it. You understand that right," he wrote to the child's mother in December. "Either someone takes it, or it takes a slug."

Slug is a slang word for a bullet.

State Special Agent James Pertzborn appeared to get emotional as he described the circumstances of the baby's death.

During his testimony, Assistant District Attorney Laura Kohl played an audio interview in which an agent asked Kruckenberg-Anderson why he shot the child twice.

The boy said he saw in movies that the first shot is not a guarantee, but the second shot is.

To move the case to juvenile court, the defense had to prove that:

* Kruckenberg-Anderson could not receive adequate treatment in the adult criminal justice system.

* Transferring him would not depreciate the seriousness of the offense.

* It's not necessary to keep the case in adult court as a deterrent to keep other juveniles from committing similar offenses.

Vale agreed with the prosecution that the defense did not meet its burden. When speaking about depreciating the seriousness of the offense, the judge referenced some of the messages shared in court Friday.

"The text messages here are really overwhelming," Vale said. "That this individual knew, had time to think about this."

The details of the case were not entirely what was being decided Friday, although Kohl used them in her point about the seriousness of the offense.

Much of the testimony brought by the defense—and some from the prosecution—concerned how juveniles are treated in the state's correctional system.

Nick Yackovich, a licensed psychologist in Wisconsin, met with Kruckenberg-Anderson in February and said Friday that the boy had experienced a great deal of stress and anxiety beyond this incident.

He said finding good treatment for people this young is important, and that "I've seen some fairly significant changes occur" as kids age into their late teens and early 20s.

Yackovich said this incident was a "perfect storm of tragic circumstances and adolescent reasoning occurring simultaneously."

"It certainly appears to be a case of desperation and panic rather than one of profit," said Guy Taylor, one of the public defenders on the case.

He said research shows juveniles in adult court are more likely to relapse.

Ashley Morse, the other public defender, said testimony showed her client clearly had deficits that treatment should address in the juvenile system.

Kohl argued there weren't enough differences shown Friday between the adult and juvenile systems.

But Morse said it would be "really fantasy" to think that Kruckenberg-Anderson at 18—if or when he would be moved to an adult prison—would get all of the necessary treatment right away, citing overcrowding.

"I think it's clear that the juvenile system is best to actually provide rehabilitation," she said. "The likely outcomes for Logan in the adult system are extremely bleak."

The sides will meet in Green County Court for a status conference at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.

This story was updated at 6:05 p.m. Friday with more information from Friday's hearing.

