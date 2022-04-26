Albany woman arrested on insurance fraud charges

Apr. 26—ATLANTA — An Albany woman who is the owner of a health career center has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King's office announced.

Tonya Yvette Taylor, 51, of Albany, has been charged with three counts of fraud in connection with a Dougherty County case.

"In her role as owner and CEO of Heritage Health Career Center, the suspect is alleged to have provided fake and altered certificates of insurance to the Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany and the Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie in order for her students to perform internships," King said in a news release. "These warrants are the result of an investigation dating back to May of last year."

The arrest warrants were issued on April 19, and Taylor turned herself in to the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office on April 21. She was subsequently released on bond.