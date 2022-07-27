New Albany woman arrested for pepper spraying 9-year-old

Jul. 26—NEW ALBANY — A New Albany woman has been charged with a felony for spraying a 9-year-old in the face with pepper spray.

According to court records, Candice M. Sexton, 35, admitted to spraying the substance, but said it was an accident. She told a New Albany police officer she intended to scare a group of kids who had been bullying a child and didn't realize the pepper spray bottle was open.

The incident happened on Sunday. Police were called to a playground between Minton Drive and Woodland Drive. At the scene, according to court records, police interviewed a 9-year-old and his mother. The child said he was playing on the playground with other children when another child began "making mean statements about them."

The boy told police the other child left and returned later with his mother, Sexton, and that she "confronted him and eventually pepper sprayed him in the face," according to court records.

The child told police the spray hit his eye and caused him pain and difficulty with vision.

An officer later interviewed Sexton. According to court records, she said the child came home and told her he had been beaten up by a group of other kids. Sexton told police the child "continuously gets bullied by these kids and she had to confront them" previously, according to court records.

When she arrived at the park to figure out what happened the 9-year-old "walked up on her trying to act tough," Sexton told police according to court records.

Sexton told police the child also made a statement to the effect that he would have an adult with a gun to come and shoot her.

A group of kids began following her as she attempted to walk away with the child, Sexton told police. They were yelling at them and she turned around to attempt to scare them by making them think she was going to use the pepper spray, Sexton told police.

Sexton said "she thought the pepper spray was closed and it wasn't and it sprayed him in the eye," according to court records.

Sexton is facing one count of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, which is a Level 5 felony.

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said he believes the charge is appropriate.

"As a general rule in our community, we cannot condone acts of violence perpetrated on our youth," Lane said. "It's incredibly important to notify the proper authorities such as the New Albany Police Department and Floyd County Sheriff's Department if you believe a child is being bullied or hurt."