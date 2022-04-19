ST. STEPHEN — An Albany woman faces a felony first-degree burglary charge after allegedly entering an apartment without consent and assaulting a woman inside Sunday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Vanessa Joy Panek, 40, is charged with felony first-degree burglary, misdemeanor fifth-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree damage to property.

According to the complaint against her, law enforcement responded to an apartment on Second Avenue Southeast in St. Stephen around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a home invasion and assault.

A man at the scene said Panek pushed past him into the apartment without permission then began assaulting a woman inside, pulling her around the bathroom by her hair and threatening her. When the man and others tried to pull Panek off the woman, she threw a scent diffuser, which hit one of the other people in the head, the complaint said. A witness corroborated his claim.

A neighbor told police she heard a loud commotion, including banging noises and screaming, as well as the sound of a woman threatening another woman. She also observed a dark colored SUV drive away from a vehicle that later was found to have gashes in all four tires.

The man said he had borrowed the vehicle earlier that day and when he returned to the apartment with the vehicle around 9 a.m. all four tires had been in good condition.

Panek told police she arrived at the man's apartment shortly after 9 a.m. During jail intake officers found two shards of ceramic in her pockets that matched the material of the diffuser Panek allegedly threw.

Panek had a court appearance Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Albany woman charged with breaking into apartment, assaulting woman