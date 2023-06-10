Albany woman charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

FILE PHOTO -- The driver in a fatal single-car crash on April 20 was arrested Thursday and arraigned Friday in Linn County Circuit Court on a charge of manslaughter.

Nicole Carey, 36, of Albany, faces a second-degree manslaughter charge in the death of Dallas Welsh, 42, Hubbard, who was a passenger in her car.

Carey was allegedly driving a 2016 A7 Audi at twice the legal speed limit, which is 45 mph, along Scravel Hill Road near Cricket Lane, when her car left the road and struck a tree, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses told investigators that the Audio was passing another vehicle in a no-passing lane just before the crash.

Welsh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carey has felony convictions in different Oregon counties, including identity theft and possession of methamphetamine. She also has been convicted several times for reckless driving and violating speed limits, according to court records.

Carey was charged in February with driving on a suspended license. That case in Clackamas County is still open.

