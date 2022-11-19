Albany woman charged with six counts of financial card fraud

Nov. 19—ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Cotton Avenue Friday in response to allegations of financial card fraud.

The victim stated they had asked the suspect, Jobenia Kirksey, 26), to help them set up his Kemp card over the phone so they could pay their utility bill. Kirksey told the victim she could not set up the card using two cell phones inputting the card information. The next day the victim learned all the money was gone from the card except $6.

The card was used to purchase a Door-Dash food order and several items from Dollar General. The Criminal Investigation Bureau conducted an investigation and discovered the Door-Dash was delivered to the home of Kirksey. Kirksey was interviewed and admitted to using the card without permission.

She was charged with six counts of financial card fraud and transported to the Dougherty County Jail.