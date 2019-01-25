Are Albemarle Corporation’s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating?

Today we are going to look at Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Albemarle:

0.12 = US$678m ÷ (US$7.5b – US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Albemarle has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Albemarle Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Albemarle’s ROCE is around the 12% average reported by the Chemicals industry. Separate from Albemarle’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

In our analysis, Albemarle’s ROCE appears to be 12%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 4.3%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

NYSE:ALB Last Perf January 25th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Albemarle’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Albemarle has total assets of US$7.5b and current liabilities of US$1.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 15% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Albemarle’s ROCE

