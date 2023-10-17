Albemarle delays vote on drags show restrictions

After nearly two hours of public comment, Albemarle City Council voted to delay deciding on drag show restrictions.

Albemarle City Council is considering whether to define drag shows as adult cabarets, which would classify them as a sexually oriented activity. The move wouldn’t ban drag shows outright, but it would severely restrict their locations and who can attend them. They would be in the same category as adult entertainment, such as porn stores or strip clubs.

Albemarle isn’t exactly the drag capital of North Carolina but two sold out shows at a local bar more than a year ago inspired a group of pastors wanting to ensure they wouldn’t happen again.

“Many of the members of this community believe this could have been handled a long time ago,” said Jason Bibbs, who spoke on behalf of Dr. Brian Johnson, the petitioning pastor. “That being said, we want our voices heard.”

“I do not want my children or grandchildren in a room where some dude is dressed as a woman,” resident Ken Little said.

City staff is recommending Albemarle City Council to not pursue this. The city attorney reviewed the proposed changes and said this has the potential to be wider-reaching and affect universally accepted activities. The city attorney also says the ordinance will be difficult to enforce and could lead to future lawsuits against the city.

Charlotte resident Derek James, also known as Onya Nerves, was the drag queen who produced the shows in Albemarle last year. He said if kids are present, he instructs all his performers to keep it PG13 and to use appropriate music. The shows in Albemarle last year were for adults only.

“We go out of our way to make sure all people in attendance are covered and safe,” James said.

Ultimately, opponents say the decision on whether children should be able to see a drag show should belong to their parents, not Albemarle City Council.

“It is the parent’s responsibility to pass the morals to their children, not the government’s,” resident Renee VanHorn said.

Albemarle City Council deferred a vote because councilmembers said one member was absent and he wanted to have his voice heard on the issue.

