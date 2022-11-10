Albemarle officer charged with multiple counts of child sex crimes, SBI says

An Albemarle police officer has been charged with multiple counts of child sex crimes, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations confirmed.

According to the SBI, on Monday, the chief of the Albemarle Police Department requested the agency investigate Officer Logan Andrew Johnson for alleged criminal misconduct between him and a minor.

ALSO READ: Pageland police officer fired after being charged with domestic violence, authorities say

The SBI said on Tuesday, Johnson, 22, was arrested in Albemarle and charged with the following:

One count of felony statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15

One count of felony indecent liberties with a child

One count of felony solicitation of a child by computer or electronic device

Johnson went before a magistrate and was given a $500,000 bond and was booked at the Anson County jail in Wadesboro, authorities said.

Channel 9 is asking about Johnson’s employment status at the police department.

No further information was made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD off-duty officer charged with DWI in Onslow County)







